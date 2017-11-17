Contesting Security Of Tenure Theory

A few weeks ago, I had a conversation with one of my church members, who argued that the challenge that has burdened Africa's development and rather kept the continent on the wheels of progressive retrogression is the absence of security of tenure for African political elite.

Obviously, my church member was rehashing the current political theory that seeks to understand and explain the African predicament on the basis of insecurity of tenure.

I was swift in pointing out the lapses in that theory to him, citing Mugabe and Museveni as case studies. I have read quite a bit about the deposed Mugabe and also lived in Uganda for three years to have a fair idea of the dynamics of politics in Uganda. I argued that Africa's underachievement is not necessarily because leaders do not have security of tenure, but rather leaders who have deified their belly and pursued the politics of the belly.

Many years ago, when Ian Smith was grudgingly leaving Rhodesia, he posed a challenge to the world concerning the capacity of Africans to rule themselves. His argument was that Africans cannot rule themselves: they need the paternalistic guidance of the West. This was a clear antithesis to Nkrumah's mantra that Africans are capable of managing their own affairs.

Well, we may argue that, per the logic of neocolonialism, the erstwhile Prime Minister of Rhodesia, left behind traps that would keep Rhodesia underdeveloped. Possibly, we may find some sense in this conspiracy. But, at least, Mugabe is famed as the most educated leader of contemporary Africa. Following from that, we expected that Mugabe would have put his country on the pedestal of development.

Two weeks ago, I predicted to my Zimbabwean friend, who is a professor at the University of Zimbabwe, that Mugabe is sitting on a timely bomb that was only waiting to explode. Over the years, Mugabe used populist rhetoric to consolidate his position in office. He allowed his sweetheart to drum into his itching ears that he was the only person capable of ruling Zimbabwe. This convinced him to establish the archaic monarchical form of governance, framed around politics as family affairs. Perhaps, Mugabe wanted to universalise his matrimonial bed to cover the entire Zimbabwe!

Unfortunately, Mugabe has reified the perception some have of African leaders that Africans are incapable of governing themselves. Postcolonial African leaders have milked the African cow without feeding it, and in consequence blame the perceived West for the woes of the continent. Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been in power for 31 years, and as expected, he fortifies himself against all forms of opposition by arresting and rearresting the opposition leader and persons who express contrary opinion about his government. He has made Uganda a country where the opposition can only talk, but Museveni will have his way. Latching onto the West's fight against terrorism, Museveni has made himself the lord of East Africa, and the only person who is capable of stalling the activities of terrorists.

I do not support military intervention in politics, particularly coming from a country where incessant coups have derailed and stalled our development. But sometimes, military intervention in politics becomes a necessary evil. Both Museveni and Mugabe contest the received staple notion that lack of security of tenure is the reason for Africa's poor show! It is about time the leaders of Africa realised that they are not demigods to rule forever. They should leave when their time is up. I am praying that Museveni will learn from what has happened to leaders like Mugabe to amend his ways, and more importantly vacate politics.

Africa must work! Africa must work without dictators. Wisdom is not located in the head of only one person!

Satyagraha!!!

Charles Prempeh ([email protected]),

African University College of Communications, Accra