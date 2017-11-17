Africans Want To Advance, Mr. Rawlings – Part 1

In the wake of the military takeover of the reins of governance in Zimbabwe, on November 15, Ghana’s longtime strongman and subsequently democratically elected president, Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, was reported to have earnestly appealed to the generals who opportunely intervened to prevent the certain, albeit unsavory and morally and politically regressive, establishment and entrenchment of a Mugabe Dynasty to ensure that Mr. Mugabe’s “legacy and dignity” were not unduly destroyed or tampered with (See “Mugabe’s Legacy, Dignity Must Be Protected – Rawlings” Starrfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 11/16/17).

The preceding immediately reminded me of an interview that the then-Chairman Jerry John Rawlings granted a reputable magazine or journal (perhaps the defunct magazine West Africa or was it African Confidential), in which the extant leader of the so-called Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) was asked to name his heroes among continental African leaders. Mr. Rawlings would pointedly and gruffly snap that he and his faux-revolutionary comrades were too busy putting the broken pieces of his corrupt and irresponsible predecessors together to worry themselves about any heroes. “I have no luxury to indulge in hero worship,” Mr. Rawlings was reported to have sneered. “I Have No Heroes,” I believe that was the caption of the aforesaid interview.

And so it is rather ironic for the retired Ghanaian leader and longtime dictator to be calling for the generals and the people of Zimbabwe to staunchly rally in jealous defense and preservation of the legacy of Mr. Robert Gabriel Mugabe. “He served and lived for the dignity of his fellow blacks in a manner that so many of us fell very short of,” Mr. Rawlings was reported to have said.

Well, I went looking for the legacies of both Messrs. Rawlings and Mugabe and came up with an eerily striking picture of great resemblance. For starters, it is all too clear that 52-year-old Mrs. Grace Mugabe was merely emulating Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife and longtime partner in egregious acts of official criminality of the former Flight-Lieutenant of the Ghana Airforce, including the brutal assassination of the three Akan-descended Accra High Court judges, namely, Justices Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong and Fred Poku-Sarkodie; and, of course, Major Sam Acquah, the then-retired Managing-Director of the erstwhile Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (GIHOC).

Indeed, it was their desire to establishing a Rawlings Dynasty that motivated Chairman Rawlings to publicly and shamelessly back his wife at a 2010 Delegates’ Congress in Sunyani, the Brong-Ahafo capital, to publicly malign and attempt to unseat then-President John Evans Atta-Mills, late, who, like Zimbabwe’s Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, had once served as Chairman Rawlings’s Vice-President. And so it is quite unmistakable that Mr. Rawlings sees a striking resemblance between the recent events in Harare that logically culminated in the timely intervention by that country’s military and the shenanigans orchestrated by Ghana’s former First Lady and himself.

In Ghana, as well, Chairman Rawlings and Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings suffered a crushing political defeat. If, indeed, Mr. Rawlings had any “African Pride,” such as he claims Mr. Mugabe to have been thoroughly imbued with, then, sad to say, but he never really exhibited the same, especially as through much of the 1980s when he used his morbidly regressive usurpation of the democratically elected Limann Presidency to allegedly seek the acceptance of his Scottish-born father, Mr. John, an expatriate of the British-ruled colony of the Gold Coast, in the Scottish Highlands.

Well, in terms of legacies, unlike Mr. Mugabe, Chairman Rawlings does not seem to have left much to be celebrated with pride and in dignity. For example, other than himself, and perhaps his own wife, in his narcissistic estimation, Mr. Rawlings has consistently and perennially described his political mentees and proteges, such as former Presidents Atta-Mills and John Dramani Mahama, as the most thoroughgoing corrupt leaders in the country’s postcolonial history. Under Chairman Rawlings’ tenure also, Ghana’s industrial base was totally destroyed with the callous and visionless quartering up of the Nkrumah-created Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (GIHOC), a group of state-owned factories and manufacturing plants that were supposed to kickstart the country’s industrial revolution.

This latter act of official criminality, ironically, occurred about the same time that President Mugabe was being commended all over the African continent and beyond for having raised Zimbabwe’s adult-literacy rate virtually from scratch to about 85-percent (See “How Robert Mugabe Went from Zimbabwe’s National Hero to Economic Tyrant” Newsweek 11/15/17).

The preceding may very well be what the half-Scottish former Ghanaian dictator was reportedly lamenting, when Mr. Rawlings lauded Mr. Mugabe as one who “served and lived for the dignity of his fellow blacks in a manner that so many of us fell very [far] short of.”

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs