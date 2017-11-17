Don’t Be Mistaken; Black Friday Is Still November 24th To December 15th

Jumia Ghana wants to notify its dear customers and the general public that the date for its upcoming Black Friday Festival still holds from November 24th to December 15th, 2017.

Do you want an amazing deal? Look forward to Black Friday because the date is unchanged and it’s still coming on.

Jumia Ghana is imploring its customers to disregard the SMS received indicating a change of date and for them to look out for the discount-raining Black Friday Festival which promises to give them the treat of their life.

Customers should expect up to 80% discount on some items on jumia.com.gh come next week Friday 24th. Jumia is allowing you to pay cash on delivery anytime and anywhere because Black Friday is here again.

For our customers with the fastest fingers, Jumia is offering limited Early Black Friday Deals starting today Friday November 17th to November 24th. Customers can visit https://www.jumia.com.gh/black-friday/ to enjoy these amazing deals.

Start shopping now! Because Pre- Black Friday Deals are limited.

BACKGROUND

Black Friday is a discount raining season for all customers on jumia.com.gh. Starting from November 24th to December 15th, 2017, Jumia is giving its noble customers a long and better season of shopping. Jumia Ghana says buy quality products you love at discounted prices because it’s Black Friday.

Preceding the entry of Xmas festivities, Black Friday is here to help customers reduce their stress and hassle of a traditional offline market rush. Jumia is doing the magic in helping you save big. It is November already and you can start by finding out what toys your children will be begging for or which gift package has a red bow on it needed to surprise that special someone.

In Africa and in Ghana to be precise, while this year’s Black Friday promises to not only super surprise customers, it is bent on drawing some interest from shoppers looking to save around 10-80% on a relatively wide selection of items. Black Friday promises to give more people the more opportunity to get all the stuffs they want.

This deal includes everything one could find raging from fashion to electronics from brands like Motorola, Infinix,Nasco, Nexus, Fero, Samsung, HP, Hotwav, Binatone, Chigo, Maybelline, Hanes, Darling and Ghandour. Every shopper will be getting the best price in their category of expenditure especially because it’s ‘Black Friday’.