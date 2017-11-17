Let Google Digitise Documents Stored By PRAAD In Exchange For Access To Same As Payment-In-Kind

Apparently, the very useful and vital-for-nation-building Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD), is in danger of losing some of the public documents it stores for the nation.

According to media reports, this was revealed to a visiting team from the private-sector company Origin8, which toured the PRAAD storage facility opposite Accra's Holy Spirit Cathedral, by the current PRAAD director, Mr. Felix Nyarko Ampong.

Perhaps, the question we must all ponder over is: How come officialdom has allowed the situation at PRAAD to reach such a sorry pass? Hmm, Oman Ghana - eyeasem o. Aserm kesie ebeba debi ankasa.

The sad thing in all this, is that if only our hard-of-hearing political class would listen to good free advice from patriotic and altruistic individuals, this problem would have been resolved years ago.

To save the situation, the sector minister under whose purview the PRAAD falls should take the initiative and talk to Google about a public private partnership (PPP) with Ghana, in which Google funds and digitises all public records at the PRAAD and other Ghana government establisments, in exchange for gaining access to same. That is a simple and creative approach that will not involve spending hard-to-find taxpayers' money - and won't give our vampire-elites in the private-sector a public procurement opportunity to rip-off Mother Ghana yet again, through egregious contract-profiteering.

Some of us are begining to get fed up to the backteeth with block-headed government appointees who refuse to listen to good advice that somehow does not benefit them personally. Enough is enough. Haaba. The government of President Akufo-Addo must propose a PPP deal to Google to digitise all the documents in public records depositories across the country and accept access to same as payment-in-kind.