Authenticity Of Electrical Products Critical—CDA Consult Insists

Accra, Nov. 17, CDA Consult - Don’t take the authenticity of electrical products for granted, actively seek information and education about any electrical product you intend purchasing, as it helps in avoiding counterfeit products, Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has stated in Accra on Friday.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director stated in a statement commending the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for its recent action towards sanitising the Ghanaian market, and prosecuting dealers in counterfeit products.

Mr Ameyibor noted that sitting on the sidelines is not an option in the fight against counterfeit electrical products, and called for greater stakeholder involvement in the National Crusade embarked on by CDA Consult, which is on the general theme: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products”.

He encouraged stakeholders who seek to join the crusade to contact CDA Consult through email: [email protected] stressing that the issues of counterfeiting of electrical products, which have the potential to affect our health and safety, should be of concern to everyone.

The first in a series of nationwide public education initiative dubbed: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products,” is slated for December 14 to 16 at Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The CDA Consult’s Executive Director noted that everyone involved in the electrical sector - from consumer to manufacturer - has a role to play in protecting and preventing counterfeit electrical products from entering legitimate supply chains.

He said the CDA Consult is providing a proactive platform for manufacturers, distributors, importers, installers, contractors, law enforcement, and governmental bodies to join forces to fight against the proliferation of the counterfeit electrical products.

Mr Ameyibor explained that: “we must team up as stakeholders to eliminate electrical counterfeiting at its source, and also prevent its proliferation into ever-expanding markets, in the country.”

The CDA Consult Executive Director also called on electrical contractors, electricians, retailers, distributors and dealers in all types of electrical products to comply with safety requirements and join stakeholders to deal with product counterfeiting which is a serious issue.

He also cautioned the public – especially procurement officers to be vigilant as counterfeiters intentionally mislead the public and everyone along the supply chain…“counterfeiters do not go to the expense of having products tested and verified by an approved third-party testing laboratory designated at a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

Mr Ameyibor explained that under the initiative, stakeholders would be assisted to identify counterfeit electrical products on the market, expose the dangers associated with patronage of counterfeit electrical products and create a platform for security operatives to enforce laws against the sale of counterfeit products in the country.

The Anti-counterfeiting educational crusade being undertaking by CDA Consult also seeks to help professionals understand the dangers associated with counterfeit electrical products.

CDA Consult would collaborate with public institutions, including the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Electrical Contractors, Electrical Manufacturers, Electrical Shop Owners, end users, contractors, security agencies, and the media in the crusade against the proliferation of counterfeit electric products in the country.

The crusade would also focus on equipping public officials with basic information to determine and identify electrical counterfeit items at first sight.

It also seeks to ensure that officials take stiffer actions against dealers in counterfeit electrical products; and also equip electricians and retailers to be able to distinguish between fake electrical products from genuine ones.