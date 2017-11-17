African Of The Year Award Finalists Announced

The Prize Committee of the African of the Year award has shortlisted three finalists from the pool of nominees for the 2017 award.

Rising from its meeting in Dar es Salam on Monday, the committee chaired by former President Festus Mogae of Botswana picked the three potential winners after an exhaustive deliberation on the nominees.

Those who made it to the finals are a Ghanaian anti-terrorism campaigner and youth activist, Mr. Mutaru Mumuni Muqtar; a renowned Egyptian cardiothoracic surgeon, professor Magdi Yacoub; and Nigeria's Barrister Zannah Mustapha who is actively involved in the rehabilitation of children orphaned by Boko Haram insurgency.

After the final rounds of screening, the winner is expected to be announced early next week by former President Festus Mogae.

The award, now in its 10th year, was instituted by Daily Trust newspaper and it has enjoyed the support of UBA Plc which gave the prize money annually since 2008.