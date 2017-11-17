DCE Donates 500 Dual Desks To Gomoa Gyaman Community SHS

The Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has handed over 500 dual desks and chairs to the Gomoa Gyaman Community Senior High School to ease congestion in the classrooms.

According to him, it became necessary for Ministry of Education to supply the school with the furniture due to the increasing number of first students as a results of the Free Senior High School policy.

" President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo led NPP government has indicated its willingness of proving quality education to all children of school going age.

It was due this policy that many of you have found yourself in this institution. The supply of this furniture is to create conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

As students, your main goal here is to study hard and make the required grades so as to achieve our aim of being in this school"

The DCE urged the students take their studies seriously s government tend to ensure that things falls within the reach every student in the school.

He noted " I urged you to take your studies serious, obey your teachers and be more discipline. This presentation of 500 dual tables and chairs was made possible through Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah.

She worked tediously for this allocation. You should therefore complement her efforts by becoming one of the best schools in the country.

Plans are far advanced for the District Assembly to construct a modern kitchen so that you can enjoy your One Hot Meal a day.

The Gomoa East District Assembly will support school authorities to made Gomoa Gyaman Senior High School ensure that its becomes enviable educational institution in this part of the country"

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Atta Gyan, commended the government for proving the needed furniture adding has come at the right time when most of the students 'parasite' with their friends during claaes hours

"Like Oliver Twist, we ask for more of such assistance. I assure you and our Hourable Member of Parliament, Naana Eyiah Quansah that we will ensure proper care for the furniture."