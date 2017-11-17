Two Persons Hit By Rubber Bullets In Kwahu Following Fulani Protests

Two persons have been reportedly hit by a stray bullet during a demonstration by some youth in Hweehwee in the Eastern Region.

The youth were protesting against what they described as the unfair treatment and attacks by Fulani herdsmen in the area.

Kontihene of Hweehwee, Nana Danso Adjei narrating the incident to Adom News said initially the protest was peaceful till they clashed with some Fulani herdsmen.

The police, he noted arrived at the scene to ensure that the youth embark on peaceful demonstration.

But the scene turned chaotic when the protestors began pelting the police officers with stones.

Nana Danso Adjei said the police were, therefore, forced to fire rubber bullets to restore order which ended up hitting two people.

He says the two have since been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman of Hweehwee, Solomon Aboagye is appealing to the police to as a matter of urgency deploy more personnel to the area as farmers are scared to go to their farms, while school children are also unable to go to school.