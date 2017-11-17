Petrosol Is Best Finance Team In Oil And Gas Sector

Petrosol's finance team has been adjudged the Accounts and Finance Team of the Year 2017 (Oil and Gas Sector) at the maiden Ghana Accountancy & Finance Awards (GAFA).

The award was in recognition of the company’s commitment to professionalism, financial discipline and adherence to fulfilling its financial obligations.

The event was held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra to recognise the finance practitioners’ importance, set a benchmark for excellence and also acknowledge outstanding businesses that contribute to the economy and employment across the various award categories.

This award follows three other awards received earlier from the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) for Petrosol's outstanding commitment to delightfully satisfying their customers and also for being a value-for-money brand.

The Finance & Planning Manager of Petrosol, Richard Gyan-Mensah, was grateful to God for the mercies and grace, especially considering that the company has been able to achieve this feat in spite of the many challenges in the industry this year.

He added that they are particularly excited about the award, given that Petrosol was nominated by the financial institutions and other key stakeholders the company does business with on a regular basis.

According to him, this is an indication that Petrosol's professional approach to its dealings with them has been acknowledged and appreciated.

Their recent awards of the privately-owned Ghanaian oil marketing company is a testament to its commitment to service excellence, professionalism, financial discipline and adherence to fulfilling its financial obligations, he further noted.