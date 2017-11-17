First West Africa Offshore Training Centre In Ghana: Nana Kobina Nketia Commends Rigworld Boss

The Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketia V says the Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld Group of Companies, Nana Kofi Abban, has given him a reason to believe in Ghana.

Speaking on the Starr Chat hosted by Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as” Bola Ray ” ; the Paramount Chief of Essikado lamented about the divisiveness of partisan politics and the materialistic craving of the youths of today saying “…most young men of today think money is all there is in life….but no just like Kofi Abban has exhibited ..I was really overwhelmed by what I saw today at Kejabil today…I believe change is gonna come; I played Sam Cooke all day in praise of what Kofi Abban has done..’ ; referring to the 8.5million dollar investment in the construction of an ultramodern Rigworld Training Centre ; the first of its kind in the sub-region.

Nana Kobina Nketia said the motto of his alma mater , Mfantsipim School , ” Dwen Hwe Kan” loosely translated as live for the future ; originated by John Sarbah must guide the youths of today to be just like Ghana ‘s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah who returned to Ghana with nothing after years of sojourning outside the country after being inspired to come and serve his motherland Ghana.

He decried how the ordinary Ghanaian intelligentsia see everything western as good and mimics it hook line sinker ; he wondered why at public functions most speakers always want to quote Europeans but not African scholars. He added that most Africans are not aware of colonialism and mental slavery , asking , “.. why do we use red carpets? It is stupid!.. whenever I wear red , what does it symbolize ? And if I do , you will ask me if I am mourning?” he retorted angrily.

Nana Kobina Nketia advocated for finding indigenous solutions lamenting how our mode of education which is westernized make us lash at the chieftaincy institution . He said most of those who have failed the nation are the educated ones . He underscored the relevance of Bob Marley’s ” Redemption Song ” to portray the extent of neo colonialism “..why should I do something the white man has done? Because he is practising democracy as a form of government , I must do same? ” the Omanhene of Essikado quipped. He recounted how when Ghana’ s post colonial constitution was drafted according the the Westminster model and no one found nothing wrong about it praising the bold effort by this late Kobina Sekyi who spoke against it and had an attempt made on his life for doing that.

Nana Kobina Nketia said his life has greatly been influenced by the Autobiography of Malcolm X which gave him a sense of self saying “.. I want to be in an African heaven that reflects our values as depicted in villages not any European heaven ..” ; he said.

Responding to a question by a caller for him to lead for the establishment of a sole university for the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis, the Paramount Chief of Essikado said it is long overdue as since 1951 ,his predecessor had discussed with Dr Kwame Nkrumah a university for the metropolis and promised that by 2021 the vision of a university will have been materialised .

He also spoke about his love for Sekondi Eleven Wise despite being rained with insults as a life patron of the club anytime the club is not doing well.

On railways he said the coup of 1981 played a major role in its collapse. On the decline of music and live band music in the Western Region he blamed it on the drifting of people to the capital as among some of the factors and called for the relocation of the headquarters of Ghana National Petroleum Commissioned in the Region as promised during the 2016 election campaign.

The outspoken Paramount Chief said leadership is a simple module and an inborn thing which demands humility and service.