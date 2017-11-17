Community Task Force Constructs Teachers Quarters For School

A Task Force Committee has successfully built and handed over a 5-bedroom teacher's quarters to the teachers of Murugu Primary school in the West Gonja District of Northern Ghana.

The move which was spear-headed by the eleven member Task Force committee is aimed at helping to provide accommodation to teachers in order for them to stay and teach the children and also reduce teachers accommodation challenges facing the community.

A deputy Chief of Staff Lawyer Abu Jinapor who was in the community for a familiarization visit commended them for their generosity and asked all other communities to emulate the Murugu community self help project idea.

Overwhelmed by their act, Abu Jinapor donated one thousand-five hundred each of sandals, exercise books , pens to the school and one thousand Ghana cedis cash(GHC1,000).

He also promised to help them build a 7-bed room teacher's quarters for the community.

And will also, provide them with solar lamps, boreholes, electricity and said he will forward to the Roads and High ways minister, the concern of the people to improve the road from Murugu to Laribanga. The deputy Chief of Staff was responding to the the request or appeal by the Murugu Chief.

He urged Ghanaians to support the government to help develop the country .

Mr Jinapor disclosed that the year 2018 is a special year for the rural women and the poor as the Nana Addo government seeks to make available resources to the women to enhance their trading activities.

The MP for Damongo Constituency Hon Adam Mutawakilu, commended the community for a good job done and said he was not surprised to see the community embarking on such a lovely and very important community self help project.

He recalled how the dry-season garden around the Monogri/Murugu bridge was put up by the two communities, the weekly clean up exercise embarked upon by the community among a host of community self help projects

As a former DCE and now MP, I have been working closely with you people on a number of developmental projects, the major one being the construction of the bridge. Am still working hard to get the community connected to the national grid as the contract is currently on the table of the Power minister.

The MP donated Two- Hundred Ghana cedis and pledged to support fully, the construction of the the teachers quarters for the JHS. The MP was represented by Mr Iddrisu Amadu Mark Urinah

Chief of the Murugu traditional area, Muruguwura Iddrisu was represented by Mr Iddrisu Castro Jnr.

In his speech he appealed to government to provide the community with electricity, teachers quarters for the Junior High School, improve the road, water and link the Murugu community to Corporate Ghana, NGOs , embassies among others for support to improve the wellbeing of the people of the community.

Speaking to Damongo based radio PAD(95.1mhz), a senior Task Force member of the committee Mr Dasana has called on the public to come to the aid of the community to help grow development in the Murugu traditional area.

'We are happy about the responses from the MP and the deputy Chief of Staff and hope both would redeem their pledges for the good of the people community.

We are ready to welcome any legal project that will help improve on the wellbeing of the people for a better future.

Also in attendance were the DCE for West Gonja(Hon Saeed Muhazu) , chairpersons for NPP, NDC, and secretary for NPP constituency(Ayuba Seidu).

Others include the Busunuwura(represented by Sumpini wura), Muruguwura, Tindaana, Naa-China, assembly man and other traditional and religious leaders.