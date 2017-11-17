Police Intensify Security Operations In Kasoa Following Series Of Killings And Attacks

The Ghana Police Service has begun a 24-hour security operation in Kasoa, a suburb in the Central to fight the seeming endless criminal activities in the area.

More than 250 police personnel have been deployed to the area, with half of them patrolling the vicinity in the day and the other half in the night.

Over 25 vehicles have also been deployed to the area as the police marshal forces and logistics to fight criminal activities in the area.

This the police believe will reduce, if not eliminate entirely the spate of criminal violence there.

In less than three weeks, three violent crimes have been recorded in the area, one of them fatal.

In an area pregnant with land guard activities two people were attacked in what is believed to be a tussle over land.

The attacks came the same week Joy News aired its documentary-Land War- a documentary on land guard activities, especially in Kasoa.

Last two weeks, a 52-year-old driver was attacked, stoned to death after disagreements over a change with a passenger but family members have been quick to link the death to a tussle over land.

That same week another man was attacked by land guards and was left battling for his life.

On Monday night, a young lady, a receptionist was brutally raped and killed in a Peace Guest House in the same suburb.

The attacks have left residents scared.

The police have complained about under-staffing which left the area exposed and vulnerable to attacks by armed robbers and land guards.

It appears however, that the police have increased patrols in the area to fight criminal attacks.

A team of senior police officers on Thursday visited the area to engage residents and to assure them of their resolve to end the menace.

More than 90 persons have so far been picked up by the Police over the last three weeks as they increase efforts to arrest criminal activities in the area.

Director General in charge of operations DCOP Dr. George Dampare told Joy News’ Latif Idris the police will not give up till the last criminal is apprehended.

“We didn’t come in here to provide excuses for what is happening. We are constitutionally mandated to keep law and order, protect life and property.

“This is what we have sworn to do. Anytime such things happen, we have no excuse than to come in with all the force necessary to bring peace to the environment,” he said.

DCOP Dampare charged the residents to provide information about criminals and also about some police personnel they believe may have been compromised in the conduct of their official duties.

