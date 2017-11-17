modernghana logo

Retraction: UG SRC Prez Hauled To EOCO Over GH¢16,250 Embezzlement

Our attention has been drawn to the fact that a petition based on which we published the above story on Wednesday is not entirely accurate.

The petitioner, Daniel Obeng had made a number of allegations against the SRC President of the University of Ghana, Mr Otting Awuah, which have proven to be inaccurate.

To that extent, we retract the publication and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

