Akufo-Addo Has Fulfilled 80% Of NPP Campaign Promises---NPP Spain

It appears from all indications that Ghanaians are already feeling the new wind of ‘NPP Positive Change Part Two’ with those well packaged workable policies currently blowing across the length and breadth of our homeland Ghana.

The Saviour and the man of the moment is none other than His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana. This man was indeed God sent!

Many to thanks to this wonderful man sent by God to rescue Ghanaians from the hopeless economic situation that the John Mahama and his opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) recklessly without any fiscal measures visited unbearable hardship on innocent Ghanaians.

We, executives and members of the ruling NPP based in Spain have monitored with keen interest from far, the various interventions and policies being executed by the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration, within this short period of 10-months and can confidently conclude that Nana has so far fulfilled 80% of all his campaign promises made during the 2016 Electioneering season.

As a matter of fact all the indicators critical to Ghana’s development are pointing to good results representing enormous economic growth and to drive an entirely new financial policy direction with massive benefits for the poor.

On Wednesday 15th November, 2017 the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, iced up the cake when he brought joy to many homes following the presentation of the Ghana 2018 Budget Dubbed ‘Adwuma’ (Jobs) budget.

According to the Finance Minister, GH¢600 million had been budgeted for the establishment of the Nation Builders' Corps – which will create 100,000 jobs for all unemployed graduates who would be given specialized training for recruitment into special programmes such as 'Teach Ghana,' 'Clean Ghana,' 'Heal Ghana,' 'Feed Ghana' and 'Revenue Ghana.'

The Nation Builders' Corps Initiative, meant to provide jobs for unemployed graduates, will be a major government initiative to address livelihood empowerment and graduate unemployment to solve economic and social problems and enhance service delivery in health, education, agriculture, sanitation and revenue mobilization and collection.

The minister went on to add that the previous NDC government left a whopping debt of GH¢123.2 billion, which almost grounded the economy; but the NPP government had been able to pay GH¢2.3 billion, paving the way for massive injection of financial resources into the economy to create jobs and bring the needed relief to Ghanaians.

There is also a budget of GH¢1.2 billion for the implementation of the Northern Development Authority, Middle Development Authority and the Coastal Development Authority, which would not only create additional jobs, but also help accelerate development across the country, especially in deprived areas.

The power crisis which the NDC failed to find lasting solution to is now totally a thing of the past while on the other hand, FREE SHS has come to stay.

There is also good news for startups and SMEs who have been given a welcoming and indeed a timely tax relief to help their businesses to grow; also huge debts owed at the NHIS has been cut down as a result of government’s continuous commitment from to pay the debts.

If these early days have produced these overwhelming results, exactly what are we looking for again in order to be convinced that Akufo-Addo has done it?

Moving on, NPP Spain would like to assure Ghanaians that Nana Addo would need more patience from them to fix things up since the NDC ate all the meat in the national kitty and didn’t even have mercy to leave the marrow and the bones for the future.

The NPP has done it before and we are going all out to bring our country back on track once again!

May the Good Lord bless us all

Long Live Ghana!!!

Long Live President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!!

Long Live Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia!!!

Long Live The NPP!!!

