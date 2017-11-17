Nigerian Robber Grabbed

An unemployed Nigerian man has been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing personnel of the Atomic Energy Total Filling Station at Haatso in Accra of their belongings.

Chibuzo Akwuba is said to have carried out the robbery with Ayitey, Sunday, Titus, Francis, Sunday and Paul, who are currently at large.

The accused and his accomplices were said to have made away with one Samsung Galaxy S4 mobile phone, Galaxy Mini, Iphone 5S, an Infinix phone, and cash of GH¢910 belonging to the workers of the filling station.

In addition, the armed robbers attempted to steal Jack Daniels Wine, Moet wine, Barrister wine, Mateus wine, Red Label wine, JB wine, milo, milk, Deo Spray, Sensodine, Camel antiseptic, Baby wipe, Lux soap, Cerelac and others at the filling station.

Chibuzo is facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery contrary to Section 23(1) and 149 of Act 29.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor Police Chief Superintendent Patience Mario told the court that the complainant, Eric Boateng is the branch manager of the Atomic filling station at Haatso.

She said on 13th October, 2017 at about 2:00 am, six workers of the company slept in the mart after they closed from work.

According to the prosecutor, Chibozu, who does not have a fixed place of abode, was lodging in a motel at Agbogbloshie.

She said the accused person, who was joined by six others armed with pistol and two metal rods, attacked the filling station.

Police Chief Superintendent Mario indicated that they tied up Efatah Gidisu, a driver, who had parked at the forecourt of the filling station and was relaxing and used the metal rods to break the padlock and burglar proof to gain access to the mart.

She said the robbers attacked the workers and used the metal rod to hit one of the workers and made away with the items and cash.

She narrated that two of the workers managed to escape through the roof of the offices.

The prosecutor said the two, while escaping, jumped and in the process one sustained a fracture in the left leg, adding that the other managed to escape to call the police control room upon reaching his house at Dome Pillar two.

Police Chief Superintendent Patience Mario stated that the Kwabenya Police Patrol team, upon reaching the scene, saw the eight robbers fleeing the scene.

She said the armed robbers exchanged fire with the police and Chibozu was hit by a bullet which immobilized him.

The armed robbers left some of the items packed into two sacks behind but bolted away with the money and the mobile phones.

She said the police retrieved one Walther GSP 22 LR Target pistol without magazine and two metal rods at the scene.

The case has been adjourned to 27th November 2017.

Abigail Owiredu-Boateng