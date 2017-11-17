Mangroves; A Valuable Resource Mismanaged

We are not visually impaired yet we prefer blindness. We are certainly not deaf but our favourite games are playing deaf and dumb.

We have outgrown the age of ignorance, as education has been made cheap for all. From radio programs to television shows and social media advocacies, we have received more information on the dos and don’ts of almost everything if not all. We have to our advantage quite an array of resources to exploit but this however, comes with other serious implications and responsibilities.

A chunk of which we tend to wave off for the sake of our selfish gains hence pay more attention to the exploitation and less or none at all to the implications and responsibilities. This is the attitude of the average Ghanaian and this is common everywhere from academia to what have you. This attitude of “my interest first, everybody else’s later” is what has been killing us and would continue to do so. Not until we have changed, would we find improvement in our livelihoods and hopefully develop substantially.

Mangrove forests are a major resource of the coastal zone in sheltered coastlines where wave activity tends to be moderate. They contain a high number of plants and animals (e.g. Crustaceans, molluscs, fishes and birds) which form a significant part of the mangrove resource and contribute to marine biodiversity.

It is however evidently true that our mangrove systems just like any other aquatic resource has been over the years extremely exploited with little if not nothing being done to sustain the system nor curb the current situation.

A look at the mangrove stand in most of our coastal waters reveals so much on the overexploitation of these systems and subsequently its pollution. Under favourable conditions, mangroves can grow very tall with their heights ranging between 15m to 25m if undisturbed.

These mangrove systems are homes and hideouts to quite a number of species of organisms with the commonest being the Crassostrea tulipa (red mangrove oyster), Lutjanus griseus (the mangrove snapper) and many more.

These systems which are not just ecologically but also economically and socio-economically valuable to us, are near depletion due to a number of reasons, most of which include the below listed.

Urbanization – Settlement near and around these areas is growing at a faster rate with increase in population as settlers tend to give birth uncontrollably causing overcrowding hence overdependence on the only available source of livelihoods which is mangrove cutting and selling.

The settlers again due to overcrowding not only cut down the mangroves to sell but also because they need to build homes as well. In other cases, the mangrove system are lost completely because the wetlands which help in their sustenance are sold out to businessmen to be filled for the construction of filling stations and more as it is being done in some areas around Cape Coast.

Negligence on the parts of authorities and other stakeholders – Authorities and stakeholders such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Fisheries Commission (FC), the Executive arm of Government and the general public have neglected to some extent their duties as stakeholders in the protection of the environment and its constituents. Under the constitution of Ghana, ACT 1652, it is stated clearly that; for every developmental project taken place, there is the need for an EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) to be conducted before the commencement of these projects. In the same way ACT 625 also makes it clear however that; for every developmental project taken place, there is the need for an FIA (Fisheries Impact Assessment) to be conducted before the commencement of these projects. Assuming these were being done or taken seriously, would we still be facing such issues? I doubt that.

The real question here however is, what happened to check and balances? Was it working? Has it ever worked? Or is it one of those policies than never mattered.

·Overexploitation and the pretence we call ignorance – People (often settlers) in these areas hide behind their veil of pretence disguised as ignorance to exploit these resources extremely without guilt nor thoughts of helping sustain it for the good of generations to come. They pay less attention to the “wise use” gospel and pay more attention to the “my interest first, everybody else’s later” gospel and do whatever they like. After all they stand the risk of losing nothing since no one is there to check or control the rate at which they are cutting these mangroves, confiscating their produce nor arresting them for over cutting or not reforesting the cut ones. This is one of many attitudes that must be checked and countered with.

·Waste disposal – Naturally, mangroves are prone to challenging conditions such as saline conditions, hypoxic to anoxic conditions etc. Hypoxic and anoxic conditions are situations in water bodies where dissolved oxygen concentration is near depletion or totally depleted due to their shallow nature.

However settlers around these systems tend to create and dump their waste into these water bodies causing a decrease in the depths-making them shallower and causing turbidity which hinders phytoplankton production.

The settling of some of these waste materials most especially plastic wastes also makes it difficult for propagules to find suitable substrates for germination or development.

Overtime, the existing mangroves either get cut off or die off due to the worsening of their conditions and since the substrates are covered by plastic waste and more little or no mangrove is left standing of what use to be a mangrove stand or ecosystem.

Way forward, I think it is high time we need to first individuals adapt the selfless attitude and think of others as well when doing somethings. We need to start thinking of both long term implications of some of these issues pertaining to not only mangrove exploitation but also to all other problems we find in our country as a whole.

The government and stakeholders such as the Fisheries Commission and Environmental Protection Agencies must work effectively without corruption whatsoever to help curb the issues. The principle of checks and balances must be strengthened by all means possible to monitor the works of certain organizations under the government sector to ensure wetlands are not converted into petroleum filling stations and more.

Again setting up marine police stations on shore or few meters on shore and providing marine police with the necessary equipment would go a step further in curbing this situation.

Law enforcement units, most importantly the legislature and judiciary should be ready to strengthen the polluters pay principle. The polluters pay principle seeks to address the issue of pollution by ensuring culprits pay for their crimes either through communal work to restore the polluted systems or paying a fine to serve as a deterrent.