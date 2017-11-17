Various Libraries In Bolga To See Rehabilitation And Restocking

Mr Joseph Amiyuure, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga, has pledged to rehabilitate and restock all existing libraries in the Municipality.

He said education is the key to the development of any country hence the need to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is available to improve the libraries in the municipality and help raise the standard of education to accelerate development.

Mr Amiyuure made the pledge at Sumbrungu during the launch of a three-year project initiated by the Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (CESRUD) and Biblionef Ghana to improve on basic education in the Bolgatanga West 'B' circuit in the Upper East Region.

The project is sponsored by Lions Club International Foundation, Netherlands and the Accra Diamond Lions Club, two non-governmental organizations working to improve the quality of education in deprived communities.

The launch was witnessed by chiefs, representatives of the Lions Clubs, teachers, parents and pupils from all 20 beneficiary schools in the circuit.

The occasion was characterized by poetry recitals and cultural dance performed by some of the pupils.

Mr Amiyuure promised to collaborate effectively with stakeholders in the educational sector to improve on education in the Municipality.

He said, 'Education when developed well would move our country forward and the Assembly is quite ready to partner any effort to raise the literacy rate of our people.'

'I have visited a few schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality and the furniture situation is not good. I assure you that the Assembly would work hard to provide furniture in our schools to enhance teaching and learning.'

Mr Amiyuure commended CESRUD for making quality education accessible to the less privileged in society and expressed the Assembly's support to managers of CESRUD to execute their mandate in the municipality.