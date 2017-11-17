Akufo=Addo Talks Trade, Infrastructure And Energy With The Emir Of Qatar

Ghana and Qatar are seeking ways to boost multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with Ghana seeking to leverage on Qatar's expertise in the oil and gas sector to enhance its energy infrastructure.

This was the outcome of discussions when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, called on the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as part of his three-day official visit to that country.

The deliberations between both leaders centered on energy, infrastructural development, railways and roads, and, also on the need to co-operate strategically for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their respective populations.

The Qatari leader expressed his eagerness to have Ghanaian companies invest in his country, and was desirous of meeting the Ghanaian business community during his official three-day state visit to Ghana scheduled for December 27, 2017.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani indicated that Qatar was desirous of forging strong partnerships and relations with countries such as Ghana, countries that are governed in accordance with the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability.

The Emir stressed the need to rekindle the ancient ties between Africa and the Gulf Region, which has weakened in the course of the last 60 to 70 years.

President Akufo-Addo was grateful for the warm reception and hospitality accorded him and his delegation since his arrival to Qatar.

He noted that Ghana, considering the significant gas resources available to her, was willing to learn from Qatar on how the country has exploited its gas resources for the development of the country and the progress of its people.

The President was hopeful that Ghana would establish an Embassy in Qatar before the Emir's visit to the country.