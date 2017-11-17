Man Of God In Police Grips For Murder

Felix Bamfo, a Pastor of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star Church at Adidogome in Togo, has been arrested by police at Miefe in Aflao over alleged murder.

The arrest followed the discovery of the dismembered and decomposing body of one Evelyn Homawu, some 50 meters from the pastor's residence.

Nana Asomah Hinneh, Volta Regional Police Commander told the media that on Tuesday that Kwabena Wohoyi, husband of the deceased reported to the Denu police that his wife had on Sunday November 12 left their residence at Taifa Burkina in the Greater Accra region to visit Bamfo and had since not returned.

He said Wohoyi contacted Bamfo later in the evening on the whereabout of his wife but Bamfo said he had also not heard from the deceased.

Nana Hinneh said later in the day, the police at Miefe responded to the scene of a body in an advanced state of decomposition in a jute bag with limbs, breasts and private parts chopped off and chest ripped open.

He said the police identified the body as that of the missing woman and arrested the pastor together with his wife and Kindness Mba, his 24 year old son.

Nana Hinneh said the suspects are in police custody whiles the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for preservation and would later be transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra for Autopsy.

He said the Police are continuing with their investigations.