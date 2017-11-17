First Atlantic Bank Opens Its Plush Osu Branch

First Atlantic Bank Limited has opened a new ultra-modern branch at Osu in Accra to provide its customers with convenient banking and bespoke financial products and services.

The new branch building will serve as the Osu main branch as well as house the Bank's headquarters annex.

The opening of the branch forms part of the Bank's expansion drive aimed to bring its services to the door steps of customers to enable them enjoy unparallel services.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, Board Chairman of the Bank, said the Bank's strategic objective was to grow the network with excellent services.

She said the launch of the branch was a clear demonstration of our confidence in the future and the Bank's readiness to support the growth and needs of customers within the surrounding communities including La, Labone, Cantoments, and Osu.

'Our Bank's broad objective is to create an institution which is relevant and responsive to the needs of all its customers. We have positioned our Bank as a partner for all! Business men and women, working people, young people, small and medium sized businesses, and corporate institutions both local and foreign,' Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh said.

She said the Bank's commitment to modernisiation with world class security had made it attractive for investment from the renowned Africa Finance & Investment Group (AFIG) a leading private equity fund management company registered in Mauritius.

Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh assured customers of the Bank's preparedness to raise capital to meet the Bank of Ghana's GH¢400 million capitalisation requirements, adding that the Bank was here to stay for the long-haul.

'We are confident in our strategic recapitalization roadmap, which we believe will yield the needed results, well before the December 2018 deadline set by Bank of Ghana,' she said.

Mr Kwamena Bartels, the Board Chairman of Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), who was the Guest of Honour, entreated the management of the Bank not to rest on their oars but to continue to provide excellent products and services to their customers.

He urged them to take advantage of the prevailing good economic conditions to tap into opportunities within the sector.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the First Atlantic Bank, Odun Odunfa assured that the Bank would continue to deliver bespoke products and services to their many customers and Ghanaians in general.

Nii Kwabena Bonney V, Osu Alata Mantse, who represented the Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional area, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona, said the traditional authorities were looking to have a good collaboration with the Bank.

The opening of the Osu branch brings to 30 the brick and mortar channels of the Bank.