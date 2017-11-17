More Females Encouraged To Go Into Engineering

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has taken deliberate steps to woo more females to pursue programmes in engineering.

These involve cutting down entry requirements for those eager to do engineering, mentorship programmes for those in senior high schools and getting partners to support their education.

Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, Provost of the University's College of Engineering announced this at its 'Fifth students and industrial partners' awards' held in Kumasi.

He noted that the percentage of female enrolment with respect to engineering courses was one of the lowest compared to other academic programmes of the university.

'We think this is not good for us as a nation as we strive to achieve our development objectives through science and technology.'

Prof Adom-Asamoah said they were determined to reverse the trend since female engineers had vital role in the development process of every society.

The event saw a total of 230 undergraduate students in different fields of engineering - civil, geomatic, geological, petroleum, bio-medical, computer, electrical, telecommunication, agricultural, aerospace, mechanical, chemical, petro-chemical, materials and metallurgical engineering, receive various awards.

Twenty-nine (29) industries were also recognized for their immense contribution to engineering education.

Prizes presented to the award-winners included laptop computers, plaques, certificates and cash ranging from GHÈ¼500.00 to GHÈ¼5, 000.00.

The awards was instituted in year 2012, to reward hard work on the part of both students and industrial partners of the College.

Prof Adom-Asamoah hinted of plans to institute two new awards, come next year, to honor the memory of two former Deans of the then KNUST School of Engineering - both deceased, Prof F.O. Kwami and Prof K.A. Andam.

The pair, by dint of hard work, rose through the ranks to the position of Vice-Chancellor of the University.

They played tremendous role to advance the cause of engineering education and training.

Prof Reverend Charles Ansah, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, said engineering had over the years been one of the flagship programmes offered by the institution.

They were, therefore, committed to bringing on board industries and other stakeholders to support the practical training of students. GNA

By Stephen Asante, GNA