Islamic University Holds Blood Donation Exercise

The Cultural and Religious Affairs Unit of the Islamic University College Ghana (ICUG) has organised its third blood donation exercise to commemorate the martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussain (A.S).

The exercise, dubbed: 'Imam Hussain Blood Donation Exercise,' held at the IUCG clinic in Accra, was to the honour the grandson and his companions, whose blood was spilled on the plains of Karbala on 10th Muharram, 61 A.H.

It was also to express the disapproval of the Muslim Ummah, especially followers of the Ahlul Bayt, for that heinous act masterminded by the Umayyad dynasty.

Mr Mohammed Mujib, the Cultural and Religious Affairs Officer of ICUG, said the exercise was to demonstrate the priceless and sacred nature of blood, which must not be spilled except for a justified cause.

He said it was also to instill in members of the IUCG Community the spirit of volunteerism and encourage selflessness and self-sacrifice.

The donors, including staff and students of IUCG, said the reason for participating in the exercise was to help save lives.

Mr Jonas Moli Belko, the Blood Donor Recruitment Officer, National Blood Service, commended the commitment and enthusiasm of the students towards the exercise.

He said: 'My initial skepticism changed to admiration when the exercise, which started slowly, gained momentum.'

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the exercise would be sustained and undertaken during each semester.

Donors were presented with exercise books, branded pens and T-Shirts.