Tobinco Group Holds Blood Donation Exercise

The Samuel Amo Tobbin (SAT) Foundation, in collaboration with the National Blood Service, has held blood donation and free health screening exercise for the public in.

The exercise, which was undertaken at the weekend, screened participants on various health problems including HIV, sugar level, malaria, and blood pressure.

They also received free medication and counselling as well as food items, toiletries and other products from the Tobinco Group of Companies.

Mrs Millicent Akoto, the Executive Director of SAT Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency that the NBS needed an average of 150 units of blood everyday from the Southern Area Blood Centre for life saving purposes.

'The ideal thing to do is to store blood in the blood bank to save lives in emergency situations and this can only be achieved by regular sensitisation and blood donation campaigns.

'It is for this reason that the SAT Foundation, in collaboration with subsidiaries of the Tobinco Group of Companies, wishes to join in saving lives through blood donation and health screening as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility,' she said.

Mrs Akoto said the exercise was to create awareness on the health, moral and social benefits of blood donation and support various blood banks and health facilities to improve on their stock.

She said the exercise was targeting 1000 donors and encouraged members of the public to participate to save lives, especially that of children, pregnant women and accident victims.

Dr Caroline Ackim, the Founder of St. Karol School of Nursing, the institution in charge of the health screening, told the GNA that the prevalent health disorder was high blood pressure.

She, therefore, advised the public to desist from becoming too much stressed, and avoid eating fatty, salty and sugary foods.

She said such acts could worsen one's hypertension condition hence the need to prioritise one's health.