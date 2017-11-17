Exclusive Broadcast Deal: Kwese Premieres TV One Content Following

Dynamic Pan-African satellite TV network Kwese, part of Econet Media, has signed an exclusive broadcast deal, which will see the addition of TV One content to its programming.

With a brand promise to represent the best of African American culture and entertainment - past, present and future, TV One content would soon will be available to KwesÃ© TV viewers across the continent.

A statement from Kwese TV said the addition of TV One programming adds a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series and movies.

'We are always looking for fresh, rich and entertaining content to add to our line-up, thus the addition of TV One to our bouquet is great feat,' says Econet Media President and CEO, Joseph Hundah.

'The network's compelling and distinctive programming will help broaden and strengthen the diversity of our international content offering. We are confident TV One's high-quality and well-rounded content will captivate viewers across the continent.'

The three year partnership will see in excess of 25 of TV One's most popular titles and series, including When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, Love Under New Management: The Mikki Howard Story, The Black List and sitcoms such as Born Again Virgin and Love That Girl.

'We thank KwesÃ© for its partnership and commitment to offering their consumers an opportunity to experience the best in African American culture and entertainment,' says Michelle Rice, TV One's Interim General Manager and EVP, Content Distribution and Marketing.

'We are delighted that KwesÃ© TV viewers will now have access to TV One's robust slate of informative and entertaining original programming, created with the urban audience in mind.'

Kwese TV's satellite service is currently available in Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda, Lesotho, Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda, with plans to expand the network across the continent.