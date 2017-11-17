Abeadze Kyeakor Township Seeks For Help

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, the Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area, has called on the people to refrain from indiscriminate sexual practices to avoid contracting sexually transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDS.

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi, who is also the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, gave the advice at a durbar to climax this year's Akwambo Festival of the chiefs and people of Abeadze Kyeakor in the Mfantsiman District of the Central Region.

The Festival, which was on the theme: 'Promoting Girl-Child Education and Eliminating Teenage Pregnancy,' was to generate funds to establish a Girl-Child Educational Endowment Fund to support brilliant but needy girls in the area to pursue their education to the highest level.

Daasebre Ewusi said the youth must protect themselves against sexually transmitted diseases, especially the HIV/AIDS, which has no cure.

He said the youth were the future of the country and ought to be properly guided to eschew the negative tendencies and rather concentrate on their education.

'Education is the utmost legacy, which parents could bequeath to their children,' he said.

Daasebre Ewusi said the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the area had affected the education of the girl-child and tarnished the image of the Traditional Area and, therefore, tasked stakeholders in education to work together to stop the trend.

He appealed to the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, renovate a drainage system, which had become a death trap in the area.

Nana Kwebu Edu Essel, the Obaatan of Abeadze Traditional Area, and the Odikro of Kyeakor, attributed the teenage pregnancy challenge in the area to poverty.

He said the inability of many parents to sponsor their children's education to the highest level had necessitated the establishment of the Girl-Child Educational Fund.

'This, notwithstanding, I urge parents and guardians in the community to strive to do their best to support the fund so that our dreams and vision would be achieved,' he said.

The Odikro appealed to the Government through the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly to ensure early completion of a CHIPS Compound, which was started by the previous government to help promote good healthcare delivery in the area.

He appealed to the Government to support the completion of an I.C.T Centre the community members started some years ago to promote education.

Nana Edu Essel further appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to endeavour to fulfill the promises he made to them during his campaign, including the construction of a community centre for the town.