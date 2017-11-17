Inculcate Proper Handling Of Learning Materials In Children

Dr Kathy Knowles, the founder of Osu Children's Library Fund-Ghana, a literacy focused NGO, has called on teachers and parents to inculcate in children, the proper handling and maintenance of learning materials.

She noted that children's attitude towards learning materials in schools and library centres had not been encouraging and that should be of serious concern to teachers and parents.

Dr Knowles made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Kathy Knowles Community Library at Osu, in Accra.

She said the library, established on November 13, 1992, aims at sharing the joy of reading among less privileged pupils and also provide opportunities for adult literacy within its catchment areas.

It also engages children in drama, cultural dances and handicraft to encourage them to exhibit their talents.

Dr Knowles said the NGO operates in five regions in Ghana, and that, in Accra, eight libraries had been established in Nungua, Mamprobi, Nima and Korle Gonno, among others.

She said the Osu library facility was the first to be established in a 40-footer makeshift container.

Dr Knowles appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to support her to extend the initiative to deprived communities to help improve reading habits among children for quality education.

Madam Joana Felih, Head Librarian of the Kathy Knowles Community Library at Osu, said the library provides interactive activities for the children and also helps improve their reading ability and learning enthusiasm.

She urged parents and teachers to encourage their pupils to regularly visit the library to broaden their horizon.

The Osu Children`s Library Fund - Ghana is registered with the Social Welfare Department and it's in partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.