Leave No Trash At The Beach

The Chief Executive Officer of Vision Aplus Concepts, Michael Yerb Jnr, has bemoaned the filth engulfing our beaches and urged beach lovers to desist from littering the beaches with rubbish, debris and broken bottles.

He also urged Ghanaians to practice good sanitation and hygiene by ensuring that waste products are disposed of properly to keep the beaches clean and safe in order to promote tourism.

Michael Yerb Jnr threw this challenge at the company's maiden event dubbed, "Keep the Sea Clean out of Debris"as part of their Water Sanitation and Hygiene Campaign (WASH) held at the Blackstar Square beach in Accra.

Mr. Yerb Michael Jnr in his interactions with the people at the event reiterated the need for a collective responsibility and behavioural change towards practicing proper sanitation.

He urged the youth to protect the natural environment including the sea especially during occasions to avoid any outbreak of diseases.

Some members of the company were spotted displaying placards some of which read, " “I Volunteer Today To Keep The Sea And The Beach Clean,” “No One Likes A Dirty Beach," among others to educate the general public.