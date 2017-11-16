AGAM Officially Launched

The Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM), a business network and advocacy organization for the Ghanaian apparel business, was launched in Accra on Thursday.

The launch was performed by the Trades Minister of Trade and Industry, John K. Alan Kyerematen and will be attended by key players in the apparel industry.

The event was under the theme “Spurring the growth of the Garment Industry for sustainable jobs.”

The Association, which is the largest in the country, exports more than $12 million worth of clothes each year and employs over 2,000 workers with the potential of growing this workforce to 20,000 employees by December 2018.

It also seeks, among others, to ensure that members adopt global best practices and innovations in the apparel industry to make Ghana the preferred apparel manufacturing hub in Africa.

They look forward to be the major global brands as well as the leading place in the sub-region to do apparel business to promote growth and profitability of our members.

President of AGAM, Gregory Kankoh, expressed excitement at the establishment of the association, which he said will facilitate advocacy with key stakeholders to address challenges confronting the industry and also help members to build a strong network for exchange ideas and building partnerships to enhance their businesses.

“Our members have been confronted with a number of challenges such as accessing service factory space, finding skilled Labour, funding and market opportunities.

"Coming together as an association will give us a strong collective positioning to find solutions to our problems” he said.

Other benefits to be derived from the association include enhancing the export of Garments from the country to generate foreign exchange for Ghana, industry upgrading and enhancing tax contribution for national development, he said.

He said Ghana’s competitive position and hospitable business environment makes the country a prime choice for investors and businesses looking to expand and encouraged apparel industry players.

Mr Kankoh pleaded with society to support the association to use these opportunities to grow the industry for national benefit.