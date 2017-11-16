WordDigest: Lessons From Jonah's Attitude (3)

Text: Jonah 3:1-10

After God had forgiven Jonah's sin, He gave him a second chance.

What was the second chance?

That Jonah should go back and preach the message to Nineveh.

Initially God planned to punish the people of Nineveh because of their wickedness.

But God could not because Jonah went back and spread the message.

The people in Nineveh upon hearing the message repented.

Praise the Lord!

Some moral lessons we can learn from Jonah's attitude include;

1. Jonah utilised the second chance positively.

2. Jonah was an opportunity to be used by God to save Nineveh.

3. Let us not take the Word of God for granted.

4. Desire for the word of God always.

5. Make it a point not to allow your attitude invite God's wrath.

Be encouraged.

Prayer

Dear God, give us strength to hope in you always.

