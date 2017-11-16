Memorial Ceremony Held For The Late Aliu Mahama Who Passed On 5-Years Ago

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, some parliamentarians and well-wishers were at the Switchback Road residence of the late Aliu Mahama to mark five years of his passing.

They joined the family of the late Vice-President under President J.A. Kufour’s administration to say prayers, give charity and make sacrifices in thanking Allah for the life of the departed.

Dr Bawumia who led the ceremony which had the Chief Imam and other renowned Sheiks extolled the virtues of the late statesman.

He spoke fondly of his relationship with Aliu Mahama revealing how he spoke into his [Bawumia] life saying the renowned economist will one day replace him as a Veep of the country.

Dr Bawumiah eulogised the efforts of Aliu Mahama in getting the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to establish the Zongo Development Fund.

Below are some pictures from the event:

