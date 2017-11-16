Chief Justice, Speaker And IGP Must Be Elected - CPP Man Advocates

The Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the Convention People's Party (CPP) Osei Kofi Acquah has advocated for the election of heads of government institutions such as the Ghana Police Service, the Judiciary and the Legislature to make them strong and independent.

He said if these institutions are allowed to elect their own heads, there would not be any government interference to undermine their work, enabling them to curb vigilantism and hooligans that have rocked the country in recent times.

Speaking on Otec Fm’ political programme ‘Dwabrem’ hosted by Agya Owusu Ansah on Thursday, Osei Kofi “if these institutions are giving the opportunity to elect their own Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Judiciary electing their own Chief Justice and the Legislature also electing their own Speaker of Parliament, they will be strong and independent to curb the vigilantism and hooligans in the country, without any fears.

The Ghana Police Service and Attorney General have come under public criticisms for not doing enough to arrest and prosecute members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have been funning riots seizing and locking up government’s institutions like National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS), National Youth Authority (NYE) among others.

The public believes their inability to act is due to government influence on them as they are there to serve the government interest, and that has motivated the rioters to misbehave.

“If the Supreme Court Judges elect their own Chief Justice, the focus will be on protecting the Constitution but not the government, as the appointment was not done by the President. Parliamentarians can also elect their own Speaker of Parliament so that they won't pass laws that are in favour of any political party, “he indicated.

He added that over the years, the separation of Powers concept of the three arms of government has not been effective, because of the President’s involve in the appointments of the IGP, the Chief Justice and the Speaker of Parliament.