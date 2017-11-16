Farmers Day Receives Support From Mohinani Group

Ishmael Ashitey in a handshake with the Human Relations Executive

Mohinani Group, producers of polytanks, poly sacks, poly kraft and others, has presented some of its products valued at GH₵8,000 to the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) towards the holding of the 2017 Regional Farmer's Day celebration.

The items, which were presented at the forecourt of the RCC in Accra, included two 3,000 liters poly tanks, 100 pieces of PP woven sacks, 100 pieces of vegetables cartons, four pieces of black sheeting and 12-liter storage gallons.

Presenting the items to the Regional Coordinating Council, Moudline Duodua Gyan, Media Relations Executive of the Group, explained that the presentation formed part of its corporate social responsibility to promote sustainable agriculture in the country.

She was optimistic the gesture would go a long way to deepen their relationship with farmers and the RCC.

The Human Relations Executive reiterated the importance of farming and agribusiness, adding that farmers contribute immensely towards the socio-economic development of the country.

“We cannot just overlook the key role of farmers and from our product lines we present this as motivation to the farmers who will be honoured during the Regional Farmers Day,” she stated.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, who received the items on behalf of the RCC, expressed his appreciation to the group.

The minister called on other corporate institutions to donate towards the forthcoming Regional Farmers' Day.