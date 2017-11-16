Opinion: Stay Away From ‘Sakawa’

Author Antwi

The youth have been sternly cautioned against indulging in occultism, known in the local parlance as 'Sakawa,' to get fabulously rich overnight.

A renowned preacher and author, Ralph Antwi, Founding President of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN) Foundation, gave the warning on Sunday.

Every reward from the devil goes with a heavy and regrettable price to pay so the youth should stay away from occultism.

The devil, after making you rich, would kill and destroy you, and you will regret so shun the devil and all his ways, he added.

Mr Antwi disclosed this while speaking during the Divine Attraction Conference of RAIN Foundation at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi, which is organized once every month.

The event coincided with the pre-launch of the 'Kiss the King 2017' in Kumasi, a music event slated for December 10 in Accra.

Dr. Tumi from South Africa, Joe Mettle from Ghana and Diana Hamilton from the United Kingdom (UK) are among the top musicians to grace the 'Kiss the King 2017.

Mr Antwi also warned the youth, who are the future leaders of the country, to abstain from drugs such as cocaine, Indian hemp and others.

He stated that the use of Indian hemp also known as 'wee' would rather make the person dull and lazy so they cannot learn ideally.

“As a psychologist, I know drugs destroy the brain, it promises so much but it gives very little,” he said.

Mr Antwi, who has delivered several inspirational speeches across the globe, also warned the youth to abstain from the devilish and dangerous homosexuality.

He warned that homosexuality is against God's laws, adding that whoever engages in sinful act automatically incurs the wrath of God.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi