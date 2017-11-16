Fear And Panic Hits Yunyoo Over Gunshots

Residents of Yunyoo in the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District of the Northern Region have fled the town for fear of losing their lives following the firing of gunshots by some suspected youth from Namongo, a neighbouring community in the constituency.

The attack is believed to be linked to the proposed creation of a new district in the Yunyoo Constituency.

Report said that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yunyoo Constituency, Joseph Bipoba Naabu, earlier gathered the people of his constituency in Namongo and informed them that he had seen documents in Parliament which indicated that the newly created district in the constituency had been named Yunyoo-Nasuan District Assembly and called on his people to protest against the decision.

Sources in Yunyoo reveal that the unidentified gunmen fired gunshots into the community at about 4 am and fled before the arrival of police personnel.

Residents of Yunyoo believe that the attacks are part of plans to make the town appear to be a conflict-prone community which would make it unsuitable for the district capital.

A resident, Osman Dawuda, who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, said the development has affected economic activities in the area and also kept students indoors.

“We are reliably informed and convinced that Hon Bipoba is behind the attacks since he always wanted the district capital to be in his constituency, Namongo.

Meanwhile, residents of Yunyo have indicated that they would not retaliate by taking the law into their hands.

Military and police personnel have since been deployed from Tamale to the area to boost security.

No arrests have been made yet.

From Eric Kombat, Yunyoo