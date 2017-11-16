Archbishop Expresses Concern Over Rising Cases Of Defilement

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, Archbishop of Africa for the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network (RFIMN), has joined many to condemn the increasing defilement of young girls in the country.

He states that defilement of any child is unacceptable and must be condemned outright.

He cited the recent defilement of a four-year-old girl at Assin Adadiemtem in the Central Region, stressing that as a country we should be sensitive to issues concerning the welfare of the vulnerable in Ghana's society and to continue to promote their rights, their well-being and development.

He, therefore, urged Government through the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection to come out with strategic remedies to deal with the situation.

Archbishop Prof Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital, recently launched the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei Foundation’ to assist people in areas of health, education and missionary.

Archbishop Anane Frempong reiterated that the Foundation will support the rehabilitation process to rape and defilement victims.

He appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to join hands and support Government to cure the canker of defilement in our society

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com