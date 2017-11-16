Suitcase Of A Jewelry Dealer Containing Expensive Items Worth 1million Pounds Stolen From Train

The owner, a 35-year-old jewellery dealer, boarded a train to Birmingham on Nov. 8 but when the train arrived at Rugby in central England, he discovered that his suitcase of rubies, emeralds and sapphires was no longer on the luggage rack.

Police released a grainy image of a man who they said they would like to speak to.

“I would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images about this extremely high-value luggage theft,” Det. Sgt. Nick Thompson from British Transport Police said.

“The suitcase was a large black suitcase and contained more than 40 gems such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires.”