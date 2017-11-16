Upcoming Evangelists Pastors To Go Through Biblical Training

Apostle Welbeck Tawiah Commey in-charge of Born Again Souls Food Chapel International has advised young prospective evangelists and pastors to acquire biblical training before they embark on their calling.

He said this would help the youth who want to become evangelists and pastors to be truthful with the scriptures and to guide against leading the people astray.

Apostle Commey gave the advice at the 9th anniversary celebration of the church at Abenase, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He said there was the need for the youth to thoroughly understand the scriptures by seriously studying the bible and to seek the kingdom of God first to become good future leaders of their followers.

Apostle Commey said currently the church is offering training to 44 youth in prophetic, evangelism, pastoral and biblical studies.

They were drawn from 13 branches of the church in communities like Doblo Gonno, Peace Village, Addeyman, Ofankor, Amasaman, Obeyeyiye, Manhean, Nsakyina, Ayikai Dobro among others.

He admonished the youth to desist from alcoholism and other social vices, which could eventually turn them into criminals.

He called on teachers to intensify religious studies in the schools for the children to become God-fearing in their lives.

GNA