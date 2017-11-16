Trade Minister Alan K Calls For Standardisation ln Policy Formulation

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry has said standardisation was critical in policy formulation.

He said the existence of standards alone did not ensure their proper diffusion and adherence, but the institutions that verify and evaluate compliance were crucial to reap the economic benefits of standards.

Mr Kyerematen said this in a speech read on his behalf at the opening ceremony of the Regional Workshop on Standards in Support of Public Policies in Accra on Wednesday.

The workshop, brought together about 40 participants from 21 English speaking African Countries, and seek to increase the awareness and improve the understanding of policy makers and regulators on standards.

'The workshop will further provide a roadmap of key steps towards strengthening the cooperation between standards bodies and regulators.

He said the use of standards serves as important tools for the reduction of technical barriers to trade and that since policies cannot be developed in isolation, standards offer means of communication and cooperation across borders.

Mr Kyerematen said good policy-making and standardisation share common characteristics such as openness, transparency, effectiveness and consensus, adding that, policies were developed with an objective of meeting the needs of a society and solving a problem that policy makers were confronted with and the challenges of making decisions that address the needs of the citizens of a country.

He said the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and Regulatory bodies will take a cue from the workshop and collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to see how best to use standards to support government current new policies in the area of the One District One Factory.

The Minister noted that this would help boost the unsatisfactory export volumes for the AGOA initiative and related trade and industrial policies to help improve the economic development agenda and industrialization drive.

Mr Charles Amoako, Deputy Director in-charge of Conformity Standards at the GSA said standards gives practical meaning to public policies and help people to be protected in terms of health and safety as well as ensure the preservation of the environment.

He said public policies are meant to give directions or trends to socio-economic development for the common good and through such policies that directions were given to the development that were targeted to attain for the people.

Mr Amoako said there was no doubt that standards play important roles in many areas such as food safety and trade, energy efficiency, medical field and others and that the use of standards played crucial roles not only in enhancing and strengthening local economies, but also implementing global commitments relating to transparency with a view to facilitate global trade.

He said the GSA is providing on-sight/off-sight training for industry in the areas of Good manufacturing practitioners, Quality laboratory practices, Quality Management Systems, Requirement for packaging and labeling, Hazard analysis critical control points, Operations/Production management, Effective quality assurance/Quality control, food Safety management system, occupational Health and Safety and Conformity assessment procedures.

The Conformity Standards Director said, the GSA would support all these policies interventions meant to bring in a number of benefits to the country.

'Also among the benefits are possibility of exporting to foreign countries to obtain the needed foreign exchange, Efficiency in the operations of the factories and getting value for money and above all, generating employment, creating wealth and enhancing the growth of the Ghanaian economy.'

GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA