NDC Punches Holes In Ghana's 2018 Budget For Jobs

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwadwo Takyi Arhin has described the 2018 budget as 'empty' without hope for Ghanaians.

According to him the budget presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mr Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday was 'hollow' full of rhetoric and gimmicks.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Arhin said the financial statement captured gave prominence to the 2016 campaign promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

'We of the NDC were expecting the budget to highlight on realistic strategy for job creation and poverty reduction, but to our surprise the budget contained rhetoric and political gimmicks'.

Mr Arhin who is a Football Administrator noted that the budget was apparently silent about sports development, and did not highlight strategies for sports development.

He underscored the importance for the government to develop recreational centers across the country so help unearth and nurture the diverse talents of the teeming unemployed youth to enable them contribute meaningful to nation building.

Mr Arhin admitted though the 13 percent reduction of electricity in the financial statement could one way or the other lessened the economic burden of citizens, it could not meet the hopes and aspirations of the populace in general.

'We did not hear anything about the polarized nature of our national security, regardless of the numerous killings of security personnel', he said.

Mr Arhin observed that political vigilantism remained a menace, and threatened the rule of law and national security hence 'we expect the budget to highlight on issues concerning national security'.

Meanwhile, the 2018 budget statement was met with mixed-reactions from section of the public in the Sunyani Municipality.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA