Office Of The Special Prosecutor To Be Operationalised

In 2018, The Office of the Attorney-General's Department will operationalise the Office of the Special Prosecutor in 2018 and review all agreements for Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The aim is to secure successful convictions in the vast majority of cases referred to the Office by the Police.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, said this when he presented the 2018 Budget Statement to Parliament on Wednesday on the theme: 'Putting Ghana Back to work.'

He said in the fight against corruption, the Office of the Special Prosecutor's Bill was passed by Parliament.

'This is a significant move in the overwhelming national desire to combat corruption,' he added.

He said a legal team, with the support of technical experts successfully defended Ghana's Maritime boundary dispute with La Cote D'Ivoire at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) thereby, forestalling the loss of potential revenue from the disputed oil fields.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA