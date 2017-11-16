New Policy Initiatives Announced In 2018 Budget

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, on Wednesday announced government's new policy initiatives for 2018 labelled: 'Akufo-Addo Programme for Economic Transformation (AAPET)'.

He said under the plan government would mobilise and leverage public, private, and public-private partnership investments, modernise and transform agriculture and develop linkages that would accelerate the industrialisation of the economy.

The programme also seeks to develop major infrastructure projects that support the agricultural zones of the country and industrialisation agenda of government.

Mr Ofori-Atta made the announcement when he presented the Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 2018 Financial Year to Parliament.

This year's budget statement, which is on the theme: 'Putting Ghana Back to Work,' is based on five thematic areas including Macroeconomic Performance, Economic Sector Growth, Exchange Rate Developments, and Government Policy Initiatives for 2018.

Mr Ofori-Atta explained that under the policy government would ramp up investments under the Planting for Food and Jobs, abolish duties on some agricultural produce processing equipment and machinery, support the development of agribusiness start-ups through the formation of a grant funding facility and establish a GHc400 million fund to de-risk the agriculture and agribusiness sector through sustainable agriculture financing and crop insurance schemes.

He said to achieve an efficient financial sector with innovative and long-term financing instruments to support economic development, government would design the requisite financial architecture that was capable of mobilising resources through the launch of a national development bank, with the capacity to mobilise private capital towards agriculture and industrial transformation.

He indicated that government would restructure the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) with the capacity to mobilise foreign private capital for critical infrastructure development using a private sector model as well as enhance the capacity of Ghana Exim Bank to support agriculture and industrialisation for export.

Mr Ofori-Atta also revealed that government, in 2018, would work towards keeping the lights on at affordable rates to consumers, particularly industries and small business through reform and policy interventions over a two-year period.

He said to give relief to the poor whose individual consumption fell in the subsidised life-line category but who live in a compound houses, the existing 4-tier tariff classification of residential consumers would be collapsed into Lifeline and Non-Lifeline consumers in phases.

He said on the basis of these interventions, if government recommendation to PURC were accepted, consumers would be expected to benefit from reductions in electricity tariffs across various categories namely residential 13 per cent, non-residential 13 per cent, Special Load Tariff - low voltage 13 per cent, Special Load Tariff - Medium voltage 11 per cent, Special Load Tariff - High voltage 14 per cent and High Voltage mines 21 per cent.

Mr Ofori-Atta further stated that as a policy to stimulate investment and to shape economic behaviour, government, in 2018, would give tax breaks to help position Ghana as a higher-education hub in the sub-region.

He said the Government would grant tax incentives to young entrepreneurs of age 35 and below who start their own businesses based on the number of persons employed.

He indicated that government would review the current income tax threshold by pegging the tax-free threshold to the current minimum wage in an effort to protect low-income earners and ensure fairness in the income tax administration.

Extension of the National Fiscal Stabilisation Levy and Special Import Levy would end in 2019, as a short-term measure as efforts are made to improve compliance.

Mr Ofori-Atta noted that government would undertake a comprehensive review of pay systems to attract and retain skilled personnel to the public sector.

It would also accelerate the full roll out of the Human Resource Management Information System to cover all MDAs, MMDAs and subverted institutions by the end of June 2018.

He said as a continuous measure to decentralise salary validation and ownership by management units across the country, government would leverage the existence of internal audit units in the various MDAs and MMDAs across the country to provide assurance on Electronic Salary Payment Validation and HR validation.

He also announced that his Ministry would work with the GET Fund to set up Voluntary Education Fund to enable Ghanaians to make voluntary contributions to support education.

GNA

By Christopher Arko, GNA