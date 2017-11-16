File Storage Systems Showcased In Ghana

Kardex has a new filing and storage systems to help improve the storage and easy retrieval of documents and office files to improve efficiency, effectiveness in securing files and property of an entity.

The three systems showcased include; 'Lektriever', which allows for an automated vertical filing systems for suspended files; 'Times Two' rotary storage unit, offering more storage space, more working space and more storage options and; 'Mobile Shelving', which creates more space for effective storage for all mixed media and light industrial storage.

At an official launch and exhibition of the systems on Wednesday, Mr Demetris Kouloundis, the Middle East and Africa Regional Sales Director of the New Business explained the efficiency, the security and other relevant features of the systems.

Mr Kouloundis said: ''The Kardex Lektriever' is capable of accepting all makes of lateral hanging pockets with hanging points between 280 millimetres - 350 millimetres

He said the 'Kardex Lektriever' would be supplied to interested entities with complete fixed posting board, carrier selection panel, electronic safety photocells and mechanical safety devices, by-pass switch and standard lockable sliding door.

He said the 'Lektrievers are provided with a front access panel protected by micro-switch for the retrieval of items accidentally dropped into the conveyor compartment.

Mr Kouloundis said the Lektrievers if installed in the office would improve productivity, increase storage capacity, eliminate misfiling, improve records security, increase speed and efficiency as well as enhance office environment.

He said the 'Times Two' rotary storage unit is a double-sided rotating cabinet that does not only save space and time but could also be helpful for a wide range of storage applications.

He indicated that compared to the standard storage systems and cabinet, 'Times Two' rotary storage unit could save up to 50 per cent of a customer's valuable floor space, creating more space for other purposes.

Mr Kouloundis said the 'Mobile Shelving' is an ideal solution, which dispenses with the need for numerous access aisles as the shelving are kept tightly together on rails.

He said: 'When a document is needed, the relevant unit is identified and aisle is opened by moving the units apart, manually, mechanically or electricity without effort, smoothly and efficiently.'

He added that security for all documents shelved in the 'Mobile Shelving' was guaranteed for all users.

Mr Kouloundis said apart from the Mobile Shelving, which originated from the United States, the other two products originated from Germany.

GNA

By William Fiabu/Julius K. Satsi, GNA