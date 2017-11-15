AGI Courts Catalonia Investors To Boost Trade

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has partnered with the Catalonia Trade and Investment agency to boost trade ties between both economies.

This partnership will among other things see Catalonian investors in the industrial sector explore business opportunities in Ghana and also assist local industries with best practices for growth and development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the AGI Industrial Summit and Exhibition 2017 under the theme, ‘Boosting Ghanaian Industrial Growth through Global Partnerships’, President of the AGI, James Asare-Adjei, said the economic growth of the country will be achieved through a partnership which could end up in foreign direct investments and its related job avenues.

He, therefore, called on the government to create more opportunities for local businesses which are under pressure to sustain their jobs.

This, he explained, can be done through technology transfer, state of the art equipment, best business practices, funding and market development opportunities and partnerships that enhance competitiveness.

Mr. Asare-Adjei said, “Only private sector-led industrial development with the mutual support of the public sector to implement policy decisions will create sustainable employment, equitable wealth creation and sustainable growth of the Ghanaian economy.”

He also emphasized that a good majority of local businesses were undercapitalized and therefore unable to expand.

“Available statistics from the Ghana statistical service indicates that our manufacturing sub-sector of Industry recorded an average growth of 1 percent in the last four years”, he said.

Touching on electricity in the country, Mr. Asare-Adjei urged the government to reconsider the need to augment the country’s energy reserve to meet any potential shortfall.

“Electricity drives economic activities activity and therefore with the advent of the one –district one factory initiative, it will be important to reconsider if there will be the need to augment our national energy stock in the medium to long term”, he stated.

Director of Catalonia Trade and Investment - Accra Office and West African markets, Florence Hiard said Ghana remains one of the best countries in the sub-region for economic partnerships. According to her, Ghana is one of Catalonia’s key markets and acts as a gateway to sub-Saharan Africa.

“Catalan exports to Ghana rose for the second consecutive year in 2016 to the value of 36.4 million Euros, 17 percent more than in the previous year,” she said.

Catalonia seeks to become a trusted partner for Ghanaian companies with the intention of sharing with them its know-how in technological ambits