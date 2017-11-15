Women In Mining Seek 15% of Mining Concessions For Females

The president of Women in Mining Ghana, Georgette Sakyi-Addo has called on government to reserve 15 per cent of mining concession for female small scale mine owners.

She said these jobs will allow women in the communities to earn regular income and also ensure that the pipeline of ladies studying mining related courses would be assured of employment.

She was speaking at a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) forum held in Accra.

The forum was under the theme: “Promoting Sustainability Mining for Sustainable development in Ghana, organized by the Canada High Commission to Ghana in collaboration with CSR Foundation.

“According to the Ghana Chamber of mines, there are 659 women in the mining sector as compared to 10949 members in 2014,” Georgette Sakyi-Addo said.

“For a sector that contributes so heavily to our economy to have women so underrepresented is one of the largest challenge to its sustainability, and steps must be taken to address this”, she added.

On his part, the Advisor on mines at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ben Aryee reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to implement the Multi –lateral Mining Integration Project to tackle the issue of illegal mining in the small scale mining sector.

He explained that the project which is in partnership with civil society and development partners is a five year initiative aimed at integrating all affected miners who will be taken out of the mining concessions.

“The 2030 agenda for sustainable development in which President Akufo Addo is a co – chair of the Sustainable Development Goals advocated for partnerships among stakeholders to ensure sustainable exploitation of natural resources to lead to rapid transformation of the economy” he added.