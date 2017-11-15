All Set For The Official Launch Of AGAM

Ghana’s apparel-based business advocacy organization established

Currently employs over 2,000 thousand workers; to create 20,000 jobs by end of 2018

Exports of over $12 million dollars’ worth of products annually

Aims to promote apparel business to impact national economy and livelihoods

Accra, 14th November 2017 – The Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM), a business network and advocacy organization for the Ghanaian apparel business, will be launched in Accra tomorrow Thursday, 16th November, 2017.

The launch will be performed by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. John K. Alan Kyerematen and will be attended by key players in the apparel industry.

The event is under the theme “Spurring the growth of the Garment Industry for sustainable jobs”

The Association, which is the largest in the country, exports more than $12 million worth of clothes each year and employs over 2,000 workers with the potential of growing this workforce to 20,000 employees by December 2018.

It also seeks, among others, to ensure that members adopt global best practices and innovations in the apparel industry to make Ghana the preferred apparel manufacturing hub in Africa for major global brands as well as the leading place in the sub-region to do apparel business to promote growth and profitability of our members

President of AGAM Mr. Gregory Kankoh expressed excitement at the establishment of the association, which he said will facilitate advocacy with key stakeholders to address challenges confronting the industry and also help members to build a strong network for exchange ideas and building partnerships to enhance their businesses.

“Our members have been confronted with a number of challenges such as accessing service factory space, finding skilled Labour, funding and market opportunities. Coming together as an association will give us a strong collective positioning to find solutions to our problems” he said

Other benefits to be derived from the association include enhancing the export of Garments from the country to generate foreign exchange for Ghana, industry upgrading and enhancing tax contribution for national development, he said.

He said Ghana’s competitive position and hospitable business environment makes the country a prime choice for investors and businesses looking to expand and encouraged apparel industry players and asked society to support the association to use these opportunities to grow the industry for national benefit.

About Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM)

The association is a business network and advocacy body with membership exclusively to apparel manufacturers with the view to promote the apparel business interests in the country. Our goal is to develop and sustain a thriving apparel industry and create jobs to enhance the quality of life of our community.

MISSION

Our mission is to undertake advocacy with the legislature, regulatory and other key stakeholders to proactively address challenges in the industry. We seek to deploy global best practices and innovations in the industry in Ghana to position the country as the leading place in the sub-region for the apparel business whilst promoting the growth and welfare of our members, our staff and clients

VISION

To make Ghana the preferred apparel manufacturing hub in Africa for the major global brands.