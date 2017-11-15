Stanbic Bank Emerges Leading Private Bank In Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana has been named the Best Private Bank in Ghana at the 2017 Global Private Banking Awards held in London.

The award is in recognition of Stanbic Bank’s strong value proposition and capabilities in managing the needs of high net-worth clients in Ghana.

The awards, which were organized by the Banker & Professional Wealth Management magazines, publications of the Financial Times Group, saw five African among several other countries across the globe participating for honours in the wealth and investment category.

Speaking on the award, Benjamin Mensah, Head of Wealth and Investment at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said the award is a recognition of Stanbic Bank’s understanding and commitment to goals based and family oriented approach to wealth management.

“We are incredibly delighted that after a year of setting up the Wealth and Investment franchise in Ghana, we get acknowledged by this prestigious industry award.

"What we have sought to do is to leverage on Standard Bank’s extensive footprint to bring global wealth solutions that are relevant to HNIs and families in Ghana," he said.

According to him, Ghanaian HNI market continues to see significant growth and it is important that Stanbic Bank, through its niche wealth business is able to deal with the complexities such growth comes with.

Standard Bank was also ranked as the Best Private Bank in Nigeria and Kenya in the competition that involved 125 banks around the world.

The Annual Awards evaluate banks on the progress made in their business growth strategy, customer relationship management, and the extent to which they align their portfolio management and product strategy to the needs of their clients.

Wealth Management/Private Banking is a set of personalized financial and banking services that are traditionally offered to the Bank’s high-net-worth individuals.

According to the Knight Frank Wealth report, the past decade has witnessed a sharp upsurge in the number of affluent individuals in Africa, which has seen increased demand for Wealth Management services to meet growing sophisticated financial needs.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness