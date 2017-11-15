Over GHC66,000 NIB Support For KMA Beautification Project

The National Investment Bank (NIB) has donated GH¢66,950 to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in support of its recently launched Street Tree Planting Project toward the beautification of the Kumasi City.

The project which involves the planting of trees on the ceremonial streets of the Metropolis from Oduom Roundabout to Asafo Interchange is aimed at restoring the greenery of the city, a feature which earned it the name 'The Garden City' of West Africa.

The desire to beautify Kumasi is in line with one of the Core Values of NIB – “Community” – which is geared toward contributing to society by being active, responsible and generous members of communities where people live.

A city which is environmentally friendly, NIB believes would not only enhance the health and well-being of customers in the Metropolis but to a large extent boost business activity.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Assembly, Mayor of Kumasi Osei Assibey Antwi thanked them on behalf of the inhabitants.

“It will enable the Assembly successfully execute the Street Planting Project which is one of the Assembly’s flagship programs.

"The Assembly has engaged the services of One Hundred and Fifty (150) National Service (NSS) persons to embark on a house-to-house sensitization exercise to educate and rally residents behind the project for a smooth rollout,” he said.

The Assembly has partnered the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to remodel the city.

According to the Mayor, over 3,000 trees and shrubs have in the past two (2) months been planted in the city as part of a strategy to help improve the environmental aesthetics of Kumasi.

He therefore, called on corporate bodies across the country “to emulate the deeds of NIB to assist the Assembly to redeem its lost image.”

The Head of Corporate Affairs at NIB, Charles Wordey, who presented the cheque bemoaned the poor attitude of the citizenry in general towards the environment saying it is one of the reasons for which Kumasi has lost its pride as the Garden City of West Africa.

He commended the Assembly for taking up the challenge to address the environmental challenges and pledged the Bank’s support to any activity that would help grow businesses.

“As we have over the years been at the forefront of industrialization financing, we intend to even step it up as we turn 55 years as a bank next year," he said.