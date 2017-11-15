NCA Shuts Down Operations Of Illegal Radio Station

Accra, 15th November, 2017 – The National Communications Authority (NCA) has shut down Radio Dam, an illegal FM station that was broadcasting on 104.9FM, an unauthorized frequency. The station was discovered on air in a routine spectrum monitoring exercise conducted by the NCA. Officials of the Authority, with the assistance of the Ghana Police Service, shut down the station on Wednesday November 15, 2017. It was being run from the living room of the operators located at the Dansoman suburb of Sahara.

Section 3(1) of the Electronics Communications Act (2008), Act 775, states that “except as otherwise provided under this Act a person shall not operate a public electronic communications service or network or provide a voice telephony service without an authorisation granted by the Authority.” The Electronic Communications Regulation, 2011, (LI 1991) further provides that “a person who seeks to provide of a broadcasting service shall make an application for a frequency authorisation to the Authority”.

The operators of the frequency were also in breach of Section 73(1)(b)(c) of Act 775 which provides that a person who knowingly fails to comply with prescribed standards and requirements for the use of radio spectrum and provides electronic communication services without a licence where a licence is required commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than three thousand penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than five years or to both.

Operators of the illegal station had denied running an FM station, insisting that they only operated an online station. The NCA however has recordings of the station operating on the illegal frequency of 104.9FM. Upon checks on the premises, it was discovered that the transmitter, which was subsequently confiscated, had been hidden under the station’s banner. The Authority has consequently issued a Cease and Desist Order to the operators of the frequency. This order emphatically warns that if they do not desist from broadcasting the illegal broadcasting service, the NCA will cause their arrest and subsequent prosecution.

The NCA reiterates that, it is illegal to provide electronic communications services without a licence or authorisation where it is required for the service.