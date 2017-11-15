Major Reasons Why People Don’t Attend Church

The greatest desire I ascribe to is to see individuals grow to become like Christ in all facet and wise. My heart goes out personally for the church of God of which am a part of. I really ponder and contemplate and express much interest in the church, for what reason I do most a times critically observe Christians and churches anywhere I go. A message of this kind has been burning on my heart of which I believe is by the inspiration of the spirit and therefore deem it much prudent and timely relevant to share with the body of Christ. I hope Christian individuals and Christian leaders take note to help build the body of Christ.

THE INABILITY OF SOME MEN OF GOD TO DISCERN AND ADJUST TO SEASONS AND TIMES

Of the children of Issachar, men who had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do, their heads were two hundred; and all their brothers were at their command. 1Chronicles 12:32

Respectfully and with all humility, some men of God and ministers of the gospel lacks the ability to discern seasons and times through the lenses of God. I don’t say this in a cynical way. I appreciate the effort of men and women of God to see to the advancement of God’s kingdom and our spiritual building as children of God. However, truth be told, some are used to the routines and old patterns of doing God’s work especially in the ministration of the word. The same incidence was what contributed to the dethroning of Saul King of Israel. Saul cleaved to the old pattern of keeping and reserving the fatty livestock of the defeated nation they went into battle with for a sacrifice to God, whereas God wanted them dead.

10 Then the word of the Lord came to Samuel: 11 “I regret that I have made Saul king, because he has turned away from me and has not carried out my instructions.” Samuel was angry, and he cried out to the Lord all that night. 1 Samuel 15

To be a minister of God is a very delicate position and for that matter must always be in sink with the demands and instructions of the spirit as it relates with seasons and progression of time. Being a man is not only limited to laying of hands for people to fall under the anointing and the ability to quote or rattle scriptures, there is much more to that. Every man of God no matter the office or specification of calling should be able to teach God’s word without error and bias and dilution. This is a fundamental truth and principle to be held in high esteem. A minister of God in alignment and partnership with the Holy Spirit should be able to discern the emphasis of God in every season and time as it relates to the need of members and God’s predetermine counsel. This will then inform the minister to carve out sermons and messages that reflect God’s emphasis in those seasons in order to make bible relevant in the progression of time. The inability of some men of God to discern the times and seasons in order to present authentic sermons which are relevant to the time is what is responsible for the lack of desire of some individuals especially youngsters to come to church. This is because they keep on hearing sermons every Sunday, even though taught and preached from the bible, yet seem not to be relevant and not well constructed to relate to their lives and time.

THE INCREASING LEVEL OF DOGMA, CRITICISM, JUDGEMENTAL AND CONDEMNATORY STRUCTURE AND NATURE OF SOME CHURCH MEMBERS AND PASTORS

This saddens and breaks my heart so many times because some churches and Christians as spiritual as we profess to be, lacks acutely the knowledge of the purpose of our existence as a church. We do not exist as a church to create controversial and strict doctrines that keeps people in and captivity Christ delivered us from.

Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage. Galatians 5:1

I don’t mean we should be lawless but rather should focus on the purpose of the church as revealed in Scripture rather than our denominational doctrines and tenets, which are fabricated by men from a historic pioneer of a denomination.

But woe unto you, Pharisees! For you tithe mint and rue and all manner of herbs, and pass over (neglect) justice and the “LOVE OF GOD“: these ought you to have done, and not to leave the other undone. Luke 11:42

The church in everything we do must not be any different from the principles of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ which seeks to reveal the love of God to humanity. The bible says Jesus is Love, a signification of his nature and character. What necessitated the coming of Jesus and by extension the establishment of the church (body of Christ) was the love of God for humanity. 16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3

Some churches instead of being a place or creating an atmosphere where wounded Christians and individuals find healing, comfort, inspiration and experience of God’s love, is gradually gravitating to becoming a place for criticism, judgments and condemnation of all sought. For what reason people don’t find hope and love in church.

THE TORMENT OF THE PAST

Some Christians who were pressing into God with a sincere and genuine passion for God for some reason at a particular point backslided and fell into sin which probably may be an addiction or struggle of their old nature or life. These kind of individuals after comparing the extent to which they reached in Christ and yet fell into those sin(s) feels they have disappointed God. It’s heart breaking. This is more severe if this same sin keeps occurring in their lives over and over again to an extent that their conscience is seared with iron and develops hatred and indifference to the things of God. This kind of people unless by the intervention of God through intercession, subjection to consistent teachings and showing them Gods love to restore them, they may lose their salvation at the peak of this state. It is impossible for those who have once been enlightened, who have tasted the heavenly gift, who have shared in the Holy Spirit, 5 who have tasted the goodness of the word of God and the powers of the coming age 6 and who have fallen[ c ] away, to be brought back to repentance. To their loss they are crucifying the Son of God all over again and subjecting him to public disgrace. Hebrews 6. Suddenly, issues and things of God, bible, prayer, spirituality, becomes a nuisance to them and for that reason they will never come to church or join any Christian gathering. This is because the memory of their fall or consistent fall weakens their hope, desire for God and willingness for churchy staffs. It so happens that their backslide instigates fear in them for another pursuit in God. This draws them back and dwindles their desire for God. For most of them they feel a strong disappointment they have caused God.

THE UNPLEASANT AND DISCOMFORTING ATTITUDES OF CERTAIN CHRISTIANS

The adverse attitude and behavior of some Christians towards other individuals has been one notable reason for many individuals not coming to church. Recently, I went for missions at kete Krachi at the Volta region of Ghana. I noticed as part of the reasons why people don’t go to church, is the adverse attitude of some Christians and even Pastors. Moreover, I have personally eavesdropped from the discussions and complaints of some individuals who left their church to another revealing the reason to be the unpleasing attitudes of some Christians and certain pastors. This calls for a great concern if we truly are interested in advancing the kingdom. Well, some Christians and pastors think these individuals who don’t come to church are immature but I beg to differ, this is not always true. I think the issue is not to say they are immature but rather address and correct this problem in order to foster love, unity and togetherness in the body of Christ. Am not supporting or condoning individuals who don’t attend church, but rather drawing the mind of various Christian leaders to this overlooked issue which is responsible for depopulation of church members.