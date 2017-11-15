Kwetey Nartey To Address Global Investigative Journalism Conference

Joy FM’s investigative journalist Kwetey Nartey selected as one of the 198 top speakers for the Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC) in South Africa.

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, the global investigative journalism network is organizing is holding the biennial conference in Africa for the first time.

The Joy News reporter has been selected as one of the 198 top speakers including ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the event currently ongoing in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The conference is expected to bring over 1,300 journalists and media experts across the world to share experience and build capacity.

Kwetey Nartey will be sharing experiences on one of his works Rebel Land.

He revealed how two communities in the Northern region of Ghana have become ‘republics’ in their own right and are run by gunmen, vigilante groups, and gold merchants. The men are well-armed and ready to crash intruders.

Watch the video:



Background

Every two years since 2001, the world’s investigative journalism community has joined together in a different city, and the results have been extraordinary.

The GIJCs are giant training conferences, with practical panels and workshops on the latest investigative techniques, data analysis, cross-border collaboration, and more by the best journalists in the field.

The conferences have trained over 5,000 journalists and resulted in the founding of investigative teams, nonprofit newsrooms, and headline-making stories around the world.

It will be the GIJC’s and t first time in Africa.

The Conference (GIJC17) organised by the Global Investigative Journalism Network and Wits Journalism Program of University of the Witwatersrand, with the support of the program’s Investigative Journalism Workshop.

They have been hosting many of the world’s top investigative reporters, editors, and producers, as well as key resource people on freedom of information, media law, and security.